Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. 2,297,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,948. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

