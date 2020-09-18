CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86,517.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $86,517.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00007867 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00586985 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.01446465 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000618 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,138 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

