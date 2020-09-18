COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COVTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

