Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0756 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Crown has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $5,326.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,984.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.02143941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00741891 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012712 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,546,165 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

