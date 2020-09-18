Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $459.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.04565449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035022 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

