Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $38,628.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.04543734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

