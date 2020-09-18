Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Cummins by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.90. 1,883,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,984. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit