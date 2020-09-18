Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Cummins by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.90. 1,883,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,984. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

