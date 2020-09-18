CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.14-7.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. CVS Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.14-7.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

