DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $201,912.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004265 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00031600 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.