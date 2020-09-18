Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $5.76 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $511,088.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,022,723 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

