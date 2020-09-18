Digitex Futures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $31.61 million and $2.48 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00248898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01481716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00223531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

