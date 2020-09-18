DMM: Governance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $3.67 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 863.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars.

