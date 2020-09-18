Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 774,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,165. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market cap of $407.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 870,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 50.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 452,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

