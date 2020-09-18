DraftCoin Market Cap Hits $41,023.58 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $41,023.58 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

