Dragon Option Price Hits $0.0000 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 68.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $3,175.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, ABCC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.01484709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00223994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option's total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option's official website is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

