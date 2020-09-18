Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 17.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shot up 17.9% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.27. 381,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 73,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Specifically, CEO Gary Vogel bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $160,110.00. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGLE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

The firm has a market cap of $217.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 108,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

