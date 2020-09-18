Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

