Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Receives $2.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 575,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,741. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 132.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

