Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELSSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Elis from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Elis has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

