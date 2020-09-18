Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR 0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 93-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.70 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.29 EPS.

Endava stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

