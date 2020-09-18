Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.28-0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.69-125.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.12 million.Endava also updated its Q1 guidance to EUR 0.21-0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $58.65 on Friday. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

