Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 44,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,489,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,684,895. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.33%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

