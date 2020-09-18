Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,767,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,514,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.1 days.

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Friday. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,285. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.79.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

