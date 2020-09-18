Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of EB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. FMR LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 481.3% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,360 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,187 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 605.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $5,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

