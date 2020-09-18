Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 503,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Exantas Capital by 170.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 549,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 346,304 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 679,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 263,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 217,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,418. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Exantas Capital has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

