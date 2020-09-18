Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 876,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.
About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.
