Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 876,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,220,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 73,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

