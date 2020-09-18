Fantom Price Tops $0.0431 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 60.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Fantom has a market cap of $91.92 million and approximately $49.38 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00248018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00092826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.01480715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00224098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,132,827,687 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

