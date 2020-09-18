FIO Protocol Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $1.06 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00102153 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 715,341,390 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

