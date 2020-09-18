Fire Lotto (FLOT) Achieves Market Cap of $96,472.90

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $96,472.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00084471 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00124391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001053 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041851 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000399 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

