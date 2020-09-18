First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

