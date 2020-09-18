First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 484,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FBNC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 1,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,266. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $609.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

