First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 55.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 159,575 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

FEX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 85,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $67.65.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

