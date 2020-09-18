Flash Price Down 28.5% This Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Flash has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00248365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00093443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.01482599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00236836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars.

