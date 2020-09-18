Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,105,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,079,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 39,667 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

