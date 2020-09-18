Garlicoin (GRLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,296.31

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $138,296.31 and $76.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,061,238 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

