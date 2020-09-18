Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 95.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.93 or 0.04539160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

