GenesisX Market Cap Reaches $14,161.20 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $14,161.20 and $20.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,764,980 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

