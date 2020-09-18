GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of GNMK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 1,533,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,775. The company has a market cap of $967.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 3.05. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,860 shares of company stock worth $3,259,548. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

