Gentarium (GTM) Price Reaches $0.0172

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded down 17% against the dollar. Gentarium has a total market cap of $80,465.53 and $5.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00249067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.01482667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00222731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 4,675,248 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM

Buying and Selling Gentarium

Gentarium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.