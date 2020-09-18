Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSS. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. 537,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,779. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

