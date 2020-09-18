GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,418.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market cap of $127,284.52 and $14,418.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001697 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002630 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

