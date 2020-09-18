GridCoin (GRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $938.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $938.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

