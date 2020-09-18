GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $37,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,647 shares of company stock worth $15,082,122. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in GrubHub by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $69.25. 3,062,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,509. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.10.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.