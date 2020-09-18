Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 2,097,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,192. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

