Harmony (ONE) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last week, Harmony has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and $5.49 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.26 or 0.04540542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

