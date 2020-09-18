Harvest Finance Price Reaches $135.48 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $135.48 or 0.01234571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $11.84 million and $3.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00028178 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

