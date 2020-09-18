HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $69,563.00 and approximately $662.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.28 or 0.04557339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035018 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

