Humaniq One Day Volume Reaches $88,412.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $977,592.27 and $88,412.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00248898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01481716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00223531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Mercatox, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

