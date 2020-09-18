Ink Price Reaches $0.0013 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Ink has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $604,027.72 and $100,037.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00248878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01480209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00223243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.