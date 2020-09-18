iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Securities cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 11,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,684 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in iRobot by 30.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 134,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

